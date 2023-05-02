Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) Shares Sold by Fox Run Management L.L.C.

Fox Run Management L.L.C. cut its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Get Rating) by 8.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,200 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 279 shares during the quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C.’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $547,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of KEYS. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,702,091 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $3,257,681,000 after purchasing an additional 115,259 shares during the last quarter. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd raised its stake in Keysight Technologies by 24.5% during the third quarter. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 1,725,755 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $271,565,000 after purchasing an additional 339,700 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,540,323 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $242,384,000 after purchasing an additional 50,642 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 15.0% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,451,814 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $229,343,000 after buying an additional 189,044 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,417,620 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $223,077,000 after buying an additional 84,849 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.69% of the company’s stock.

Keysight Technologies Trading Down 0.1 %

KEYS opened at $144.54 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $155.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $168.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 3.07 and a quick ratio of 2.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.62, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.09. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $127.93 and a 12 month high of $189.45.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Keysight Technologies ( NYSE:KEYS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.17. Keysight Technologies had a net margin of 20.81% and a return on equity of 32.50%. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.41 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 7.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

KEYS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Keysight Technologies from $178.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $184.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Barclays upgraded shares of Keysight Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $175.00 to $202.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Susquehanna restated a “positive” rating and issued a $208.00 price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $205.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $195.75.

Keysight Technologies Profile

(Get Rating)

Keysight Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of electronic design and test solutions that are used in the design, development, manufacture, installation, deployment, validation, optimization and secure operation of electronics systems to communications, networking and electronics industries. It operates through the following segments: Communications Solutions Group, and Electronic Industrial Solutions Group.

