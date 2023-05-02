KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) Trading Down 8.5%

Shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Rating) fell 8.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $9.63 and last traded at $9.81. 16,503,440 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 23% from the average session volume of 21,405,170 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.72.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on shares of KeyCorp from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on shares of KeyCorp from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of KeyCorp from $16.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of KeyCorp from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $18.50 to $16.50 in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of KeyCorp in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.55.

Get KeyCorp alerts:

KeyCorp Price Performance

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.49, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.25.

Insider Buying and Selling at KeyCorp

KeyCorp ( NYSE:KEY Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.44. The firm had revenue of $1.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.80 billion. KeyCorp had a net margin of 19.09% and a return on equity of 15.63%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.45 EPS. On average, analysts expect that KeyCorp will post 1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other KeyCorp news, insider Amy G. Brady sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.58, for a total value of $701,100.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 119,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,855,905.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Amy G. Brady sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.58, for a total value of $701,100.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 119,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,855,905.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Angela G. Mago sold 5,352 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.95, for a total transaction of $106,772.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 194,280 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,875,886. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have acquired 12,700 shares of company stock valued at $149,907 in the last 90 days. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of KeyCorp

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of KEY. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in KeyCorp during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of KeyCorp by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,580 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 790 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in shares of KeyCorp in the first quarter valued at $38,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of KeyCorp in the first quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of KeyCorp in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. 82.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KeyCorp Company Profile

(Get Rating)

KeyCorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It provides a range of retail and commercial banking, commercial leasing, investment management, consumer finance, student loan refinancing, commercial mortgage servicing and special servicing, and investment banking products and services to individual, corporate, and institutional clients.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for KeyCorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KeyCorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.