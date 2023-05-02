KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) Short Interest Update

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 29,190,000 shares, an increase of 5.9% from the March 31st total of 27,570,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 23,370,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.2 days. Currently, 3.2% of the company’s shares are short sold.

KeyCorp Trading Down 2.1 %

KEY opened at $10.50 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.71 billion, a PE ratio of 6.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.25. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $13.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. KeyCorp has a 12-month low of $9.60 and a 12-month high of $20.34.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44. The company had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.80 billion. KeyCorp had a net margin of 19.09% and a return on equity of 15.63%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.45 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that KeyCorp will post 1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Insider Transactions at KeyCorp

KEY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wedbush reaffirmed a “hold neutral” rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of KeyCorp in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Piper Sandler raised shares of KeyCorp from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $18.50 to $16.50 in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of KeyCorp from $21.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of KeyCorp from $19.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their target price on shares of KeyCorp from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.55.

In other news, insider Amy G. Brady sold 45,000 shares of KeyCorp stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.58, for a total transaction of $701,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 119,121 shares in the company, valued at $1,855,905.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Amy G. Brady sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.58, for a total value of $701,100.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 119,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,855,905.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Victor B. Alexander bought 8,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $11.83 per share, for a total transaction of $100,555.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 117,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,386,428.68. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 12,700 shares of company stock worth $149,907 over the last ninety days. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of KeyCorp

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Continental Investors Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of KeyCorp during the third quarter worth $221,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KeyCorp in the 3rd quarter worth about $271,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC increased its holdings in shares of KeyCorp by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 97,440 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,568,000 after acquiring an additional 1,260 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of KeyCorp by 49.9% in the 3rd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 16,585 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $266,000 after acquiring an additional 5,522 shares during the period. Finally, Greenleaf Trust increased its holdings in shares of KeyCorp by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 26,017 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $417,000 after acquiring an additional 1,041 shares during the period. 82.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About KeyCorp

KeyCorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It provides a range of retail and commercial banking, commercial leasing, investment management, consumer finance, student loan refinancing, commercial mortgage servicing and special servicing, and investment banking products and services to individual, corporate, and institutional clients.

