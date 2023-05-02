Kellogg (NYSE:K) Shares Bought by AlphaCentric Advisors LLC

AlphaCentric Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Kellogg (NYSE:K – Get Rating) by 26.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,579 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 752 shares during the period. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC’s holdings in Kellogg were worth $255,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new stake in Kellogg during the third quarter worth $29,000. Exos TFP Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Kellogg in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. RFP Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Kellogg during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kellogg during the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kellogg in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 82.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 100,000 shares of Kellogg stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.78, for a total value of $6,878,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 55,531,838 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,819,479,817.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, VP Kurt D. Forche sold 3,265 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.36, for a total value of $226,460.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 8,942 shares in the company, valued at approximately $620,217.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.78, for a total transaction of $6,878,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 55,531,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,819,479,817.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 628,437 shares of company stock valued at $41,995,511. 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Kellogg Price Performance

K stock opened at $70.79 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The company has a market capitalization of $24.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.37, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.42. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $66.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $69.48. Kellogg has a twelve month low of $63.74 and a twelve month high of $77.17.

Kellogg (NYSE:K – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $3.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.66 billion. Kellogg had a net margin of 6.27% and a return on equity of 32.51%. Kellogg’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.83 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Kellogg will post 4.05 EPS for the current year.

Kellogg Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. Kellogg’s dividend payout ratio is presently 84.59%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have issued reports on K shares. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Kellogg from $72.00 to $71.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Kellogg in a report on Thursday, April 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $71.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Kellogg from $74.00 to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. TheStreet cut shares of Kellogg from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Kellogg from $73.00 to $69.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kellogg currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.40.

Kellogg Company Profile

Kellogg Co engages in the manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. It operates through the following segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Middle East Africa. The North America segment includes the U.S. businesses and Canada. The Europe segment consists of European countries.

