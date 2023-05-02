KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE) Shares Acquired by Granite Point Capital Management L.P.

Granite Point Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE – Get Rating) by 92.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 50,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,000 shares during the period. Granite Point Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in KE were worth $698,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in KE during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of KE in the 3rd quarter valued at $66,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in shares of KE by 117.1% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 5,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 2,890 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of KE by 247.5% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 10,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,000 after buying an additional 7,451 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of KE in the 3rd quarter valued at $195,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on BEKE shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on KE from $23.00 to $23.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 7th. TheStreet cut KE from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, April 24th. Barclays increased their target price on KE from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of KE in a research note on Friday, February 24th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.82.

Shares of NYSE:BEKE opened at $15.44 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -83.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of -1.10. KE Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.09 and a 1 year high of $21.08.

KE Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in operating an integrated online and offline platform for housing transactions and services in the People's Republic of China. The company operates in three segments: Existing Home Transaction Services, New Home Transaction Services, and Emerging and Other Services.

