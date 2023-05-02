Kaspa Tops 1-Day Volume of $13.59 Million (KAS)

Kaspa (KAS) traded 6.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on May 1st. Over the last seven days, Kaspa has traded down 6.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Kaspa coin can now be purchased for $0.0251 or 0.00000090 BTC on major exchanges. Kaspa has a market capitalization of $458.71 million and approximately $13.59 million worth of Kaspa was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001148 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0164 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Kaspa Coin Profile

Kaspa was first traded on November 25th, 2021. Kaspa’s total supply is 18,273,086,238 coins. Kaspa’s official Twitter account is @kaspacurrency. The Reddit community for Kaspa is https://reddit.com/r/kaspa and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Kaspa’s official website is www.kaspa.org. The official message board for Kaspa is hashdag.medium.com.

Kaspa Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Kaspa (KAS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021. Users are able to generate KAS through the process of mining. Kaspa has a current supply of 18,254,630,581.65043. The last known price of Kaspa is 0.02669006 USD and is down -7.22 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 12 active market(s) with $13,791,048.62 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.kaspa.org.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kaspa directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kaspa should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Kaspa using one of the exchanges listed above.

