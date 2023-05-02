Kamada (NASDAQ:KMDA) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Kamada (NASDAQ:KMDA – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Saturday. The firm issued a buy rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and set a $11.00 target price on shares of Kamada in a research report on Thursday, March 16th.

Kamada Stock Down 1.1 %

NASDAQ:KMDA opened at $4.61 on Friday. Kamada has a fifty-two week low of $3.72 and a fifty-two week high of $5.43. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $206.62 million, a P/E ratio of -92.18 and a beta of 0.99.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Kamada ( NASDAQ:KMDA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 15th. The biotechnology company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.04. Kamada had a positive return on equity of 6.12% and a negative net margin of 1.79%. The company had revenue of $45.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.64 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Kamada will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Group One Trading L.P. raised its stake in shares of Kamada by 103.7% during the 1st quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 11,064 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 307,831 shares during the last quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Kamada by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 2,059,911 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $9,105,000 after purchasing an additional 227,819 shares in the last quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kamada in the 4th quarter valued at $949,970,200,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Kamada during the fourth quarter worth $314,000. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Kamada by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 919,697 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,630,000 after acquiring an additional 61,703 shares in the last quarter. 15.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kamada Company Profile

Kamada Ltd. is a biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on specialty plasma-derived therapeutic. It operates through the Proprietary Products and Distribution segments. The Proprietary Products segment covers the development, manufacture, and sale of plasma-derived protein therapeutics products. The Distribution segment covers the drug products in Israel, which are manufactured by third parties.

