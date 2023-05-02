Kaltura (KLTR) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Kaltura (NASDAQ:KLTR – Get Rating) will announce its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, May 9th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.05) per share for the quarter. Kaltura has set its FY 2023 guidance at EPS and its Q1 2023 guidance at EPS.Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Kaltura (NASDAQ:KLTR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.02. Kaltura had a negative return on equity of 116.55% and a negative net margin of 40.58%. The firm had revenue of $44.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.52 million. On average, analysts expect Kaltura to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Kaltura alerts:

Kaltura Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ KLTR opened at $1.85 on Tuesday. Kaltura has a 1-year low of $1.32 and a 1-year high of $2.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $249.43 million, a PE ratio of -3.56 and a beta of 0.59. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.88.

Institutional Trading of Kaltura

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Algert Global LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kaltura during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kaltura during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kaltura during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Shay Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kaltura during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of Kaltura by 176.8% during the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 23,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 15,037 shares during the period. 33.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on KLTR shares. JMP Securities decreased their target price on shares of Kaltura from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Bank of America lowered Kaltura from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $2.75 to $1.75 in a research report on Monday, April 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.81.

Kaltura Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Kaltura, Inc provides various Software-as-a-Service products and solutions and a Platform-as-a-Service. The company offers video products, such as webinars, virtual events, video sites, and virtual classrooms for video-based communication, collaboration, training, and customer experience; and video industry solutions, such as learning management system video and lecture capture solutions for educational institutions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Kaltura Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kaltura and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.