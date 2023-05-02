Kadant (NYSE:KAI) Updates Q2 Earnings Guidance

Kadant (NYSE:KAI – Get Rating) updated its second quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.05-2.15 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.12. The company issued revenue guidance of $230-235 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $224.04 million. Kadant also updated its FY23 guidance to $8.90-9.15 EPS.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on KAI. StockNews.com upgraded Kadant from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. DA Davidson upped their price objective on Kadant from $182.00 to $205.00 in a report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Barrington Research restated an outperform rating and issued a $229.00 price objective on shares of Kadant in a report on Monday, February 13th.

Kadant Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of NYSE KAI traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $186.38. 56,964 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 65,869. Kadant has a 1 year low of $154.19 and a 1 year high of $221.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.00, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The business has a 50 day moving average of $201.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $192.38.

Kadant Increases Dividend

Kadant ( NYSE:KAI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The industrial products company reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.33. Kadant had a return on equity of 17.48% and a net margin of 13.37%. The business had revenue of $232.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $219.09 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.31 earnings per share. Kadant’s revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Kadant will post 8.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 12th will be paid a $0.29 dividend. This is an increase from Kadant’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 11th. Kadant’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.21%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Stacy D. Krause sold 780 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.10, for a total value of $159,978.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $377,999.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Michael J. Mckenney sold 2,335 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.73, for a total value of $485,049.55. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 24,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,121,167.69. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Stacy D. Krause sold 780 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.10, for a total value of $159,978.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $377,999.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 5,780 shares of company stock valued at $1,179,960. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kadant

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amalgamated Bank grew its stake in shares of Kadant by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 1,925 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $342,000 after buying an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP grew its position in Kadant by 3.9% in the third quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 2,137 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $356,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp increased its stake in shares of Kadant by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 3,127 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $522,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of Kadant by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 4,618 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $820,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Kadant by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $480,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. 95.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Kadant

Kadant Inc is a global supplier of critical components and engineered systems used in process industries worldwide. The firm’s products, technologies, and services play an integral role in enhancing process efficiency, optimizing energy utilization, and maximizing productivity in resource-intensive industries.

