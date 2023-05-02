JPMorgan Chase & Co. Cuts Hargreaves Lansdown (OTCMKTS:HRGLF) Price Target to GBX 707

Hargreaves Lansdown (OTCMKTS:HRGLF – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 712 ($8.90) to GBX 707 ($8.83) in a research report report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, Citigroup downgraded shares of Hargreaves Lansdown from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, February 27th.

Get Hargreaves Lansdown alerts:

Hargreaves Lansdown Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:HRGLF opened at $9.72 on Friday. Hargreaves Lansdown has a twelve month low of $7.96 and a twelve month high of $11.89. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $9.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.89.

Hargreaves Lansdown Company Profile

Hargreaves Lansdown Plc engages in the provision of investment products and services, financial planning and advice. The company was founded by Peter Kendal Hargreaves and Stephen Philip Lansdown in July 1981 and is headquartered in Bristol, the United Kingdom.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Hargreaves Lansdown Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hargreaves Lansdown and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.