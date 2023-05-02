Journey Advisory Group LLC Sells 53 Shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Journey Advisory Group LLC lessened its position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) by 5.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 854 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 53 shares during the period. Journey Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Intuit were worth $332,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in shares of Intuit in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC lifted its position in Intuit by 275.0% during the fourth quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 75 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. First Financial Corp IN lifted its position in Intuit by 75.5% during the fourth quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 86 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Intuit by 2,200.0% during the fourth quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 92 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. Finally, MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Intuit during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Institutional investors own 82.65% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Intuit

In related news, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 545 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $421.38, for a total transaction of $229,652.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $568,863. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Intuit news, CAO Lauren D. Hotz sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $413.16, for a total transaction of $206,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,781 shares in the company, valued at $735,837.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 545 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $421.38, for a total transaction of $229,652.10. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $568,863. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 7,328 shares of company stock valued at $3,019,323. Corporate insiders own 3.18% of the company’s stock.

Intuit Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ INTU opened at $442.51 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $424.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $408.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The stock has a market cap of $124.15 billion, a PE ratio of 64.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 1.18. Intuit Inc. has a 1 year low of $339.36 and a 1 year high of $490.83.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The software maker reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.76. The firm had revenue of $3.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.91 billion. Intuit had a net margin of 14.22% and a return on equity of 14.89%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.67 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Intuit Inc. will post 9.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intuit Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 18th. Investors of record on Monday, April 10th were paid a dividend of $0.78 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 6th. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%. Intuit’s payout ratio is 45.75%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

INTU has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Intuit in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Intuit from $448.00 to $462.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Intuit in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $430.00 target price for the company. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Intuit from $457.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Intuit in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $444.00 target price for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $483.53.

Intuit Profile

Intuit, Inc engages in the provision of business and financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Small Business and Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect. The Small Business and Self-Employed segment offers QuickBooks financial and business management online services and desktop software, payroll solutions, payment processing solutions, and financing for small businesses.

Further Reading

