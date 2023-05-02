Journey Advisory Group LLC Sells 463 Shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Journey Advisory Group LLC lowered its stake in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) by 12.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,353 shares of the company’s stock after selling 463 shares during the quarter. Journey Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in General Mills were worth $281,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of GIS. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in General Mills by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 51,625,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,955,030,000 after purchasing an additional 360,830 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in General Mills by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,852,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $734,907,000 after purchasing an additional 75,902 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in General Mills by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,173,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $396,315,000 after purchasing an additional 211,645 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in General Mills by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,431,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,114,000 after purchasing an additional 131,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Wealth Planning LLC increased its stake in General Mills by 42.2% during the 4th quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC now owns 3,547,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,432,000 after purchasing an additional 1,052,899 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $76.00 price target on shares of General Mills in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of General Mills in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of General Mills from $88.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of General Mills from $81.00 to $83.00 in a report on Monday, March 27th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of General Mills from $75.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, March 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.76.

In other news, insider Bethany C. Quam sold 21,734 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.86, for a total transaction of $1,866,081.24. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 47,560 shares in the company, valued at $4,083,501.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . In other news, insider Jonathon Nudi sold 8,030 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.33, for a total value of $685,199.90. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 83,049 shares in the company, valued at $7,086,571.17. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Bethany C. Quam sold 21,734 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.86, for a total transaction of $1,866,081.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 47,560 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,083,501.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of General Mills stock opened at $89.37 on Tuesday. General Mills, Inc. has a 52-week low of $64.94 and a 52-week high of $89.77. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $83.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $81.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.54.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 23rd. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.06. General Mills had a return on equity of 24.51% and a net margin of 14.04%. The firm had revenue of $5.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.97 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.84 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.23 EPS for the current year.

General Mills, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of branded consumer foods sold through retail stores. The firm operates through the following segments: North America Retail, Europe & Australia, Convenience Stores & Foodservice, Pet, and Asia & Latin America. The North America Retail segment includes grocery stores, mass merchandisers, membership stores, natural food chains, drug, dollar and discount chains and e-commerce grocery providers.

