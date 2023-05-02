Journey Advisory Group LLC Sells 236 Shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL)

Journey Advisory Group LLC reduced its position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,275 shares of the company’s stock after selling 236 shares during the quarter. Journey Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF were worth $475,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of NOBL. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 8,325.1% during the third quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 9,218,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 9,108,697 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,620,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,848,000 after acquiring an additional 76,436 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 5.8% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,394,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,399,000 after acquiring an additional 76,798 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 8.7% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,386,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,874,000 after acquiring an additional 110,560 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,090,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,147,000 after acquiring an additional 75,886 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BATS NOBL opened at $93.28 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $11.38 billion, a PE ratio of 17.72 and a beta of 0.89. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF has a 12-month low of $55.69 and a 12-month high of $67.97. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $90.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $90.65.

About ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF

The ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (NOBL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of S&P 500 constituents that have increased dividend payments annually for at least 25 years. NOBL was launched on Oct 9, 2013 and is managed by ProShares.

