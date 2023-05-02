Journey Advisory Group LLC Sells 2,213 Shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB)

Journey Advisory Group LLC reduced its stake in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB – Get Rating) by 25.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,360 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,213 shares during the period. Journey Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF were worth $835,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Macroview Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. SYM FINANCIAL Corp raised its position in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 86.6% in the 4th quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 237 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Phillips Financial Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. 58.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

IBB stock opened at $131.54 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $130.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $130.67. iShares Biotechnology ETF has a 1-year low of $104.29 and a 1-year high of $138.74.

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

