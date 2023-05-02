Journey Advisory Group LLC Sells 168 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

Journey Advisory Group LLC cut its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Get Rating) by 7.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,982 shares of the company’s stock after selling 168 shares during the period. Journey Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $417,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Buckingham Strategic Partners boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 2.1% during the third quarter. Buckingham Strategic Partners now owns 2,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $451,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Stableford Capital II LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 2.9% during the third quarter. Stableford Capital II LLC now owns 1,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $349,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Mycio Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Mycio Wealth Partners LLC now owns 7,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,579,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 1,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oldfather Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Oldfather Financial Services LLC now owns 2,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $574,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 1000 ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Stock Performance

iShares Russell 1000 ETF stock opened at $227.86 on Tuesday. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $192.01 and a fifty-two week high of $238.76. The stock has a market cap of $28.80 billion, a PE ratio of 17.92 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $221.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $218.22.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.