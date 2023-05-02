Journey Advisory Group LLC Sells 117 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Journey Advisory Group LLC trimmed its position in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,128 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 117 shares during the quarter. Journey Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $310,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Starbucks by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 103,852,100 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $8,750,578,000 after acquiring an additional 1,486,459 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Starbucks by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 44,894,257 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $3,782,790,000 after acquiring an additional 361,614 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Starbucks by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 10,178,651 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,009,722,000 after acquiring an additional 560,149 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Starbucks by 18.5% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,811,297 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $892,535,000 after acquiring an additional 1,531,708 shares in the last quarter. Finally, McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Starbucks during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $7,962,000. 69.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:SBUX opened at $114.56 on Tuesday. Starbucks Co. has a 12 month low of $68.39 and a 12 month high of $115.48. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $103.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $101.29. The company has a market cap of $131.66 billion, a PE ratio of 39.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.95.

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The coffee company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $8.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.78 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 39.78% and a net margin of 10.09%. Starbucks’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.72 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th will be given a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 11th. Starbucks’s payout ratio is 73.87%.

In other Starbucks news, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 736 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.50, for a total value of $77,648.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 56,028 shares in the company, valued at $5,910,954. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Starbucks news, EVP Zabrina Jenkins sold 2,962 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.48, for a total value of $321,317.76. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 38,258 shares in the company, valued at $4,150,227.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 736 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.50, for a total value of $77,648.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 56,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,910,954. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Starbucks from $112.00 to $109.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Starbucks from $93.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Starbucks from $94.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Starbucks from $121.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their target price on shares of Starbucks from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.11.

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, Channel Development, and Corporate and Other. The North America segment focuses on the United States and Canada. The International segment is involved in China, Japan, Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and Caribbean.

