Journey Advisory Group LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX)

Journey Advisory Group LLC reduced its position in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX – Get Rating) by 19.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 64,040 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,340 shares during the period. Journey Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF were worth $716,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. EWG Elevate Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco Preferred ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco Preferred ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco Preferred ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000.

Shares of Invesco Preferred ETF stock opened at $11.53 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.76. Invesco Preferred ETF has a 1-year low of $10.93 and a 1-year high of $13.43.

The PowerShares Preferred Portfolio (Fund) is based on The BofA Merrill Lynch Core Fixed Rate Preferred Securities Index (Index). The Fund normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that comprise the Index. The Index is designed to replicate the total return of a diversified group of investment-grade preferred securities.

