Journey Advisory Group LLC Cuts Position in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Journey Advisory Group LLC lessened its holdings in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,030 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 245 shares during the period. Journey Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $943,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. now owns 112,029 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $21,004,000 after buying an additional 10,841 shares during the last quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Travelers Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,619,000. Boston Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Travelers Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Metis Global Partners LLC lifted its stake in Travelers Companies by 103.6% in the fourth quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 8,045 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,508,000 after purchasing an additional 4,093 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Travelers Companies by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 129,487 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $24,278,000 after purchasing an additional 2,647 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Travelers Companies alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Travelers Companies in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Barclays upped their price objective on Travelers Companies from $179.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Travelers Companies from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Travelers Companies from $190.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded Travelers Companies from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $183.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $191.73.

Insider Buying and Selling at Travelers Companies

Travelers Companies Stock Performance

In other news, EVP Michael Frederick Klein sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.31, for a total value of $3,706,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,107 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,687,618.17. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other Travelers Companies news, EVP Michael Frederick Klein sold 20,000 shares of Travelers Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.31, for a total transaction of $3,706,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,687,618.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP Diane Kurtzman sold 2,914 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.01, for a total transaction of $539,119.14. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $320,992.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 228,051 shares of company stock worth $42,423,406 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.07% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TRV opened at $181.76 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $41.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.50, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $175.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $181.63. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $149.65 and a twelve month high of $194.51.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The insurance provider reported $4.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.64 by $0.47. Travelers Companies had a net margin of 7.41% and a return on equity of 13.41%. The business had revenue of $9.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.98 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.22 earnings per share. Travelers Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 14.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Travelers Companies Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 9th will be paid a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 8th. This is a boost from Travelers Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.93. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.10%.

Travelers Companies announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, April 19th that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the insurance provider to buy up to 12.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Travelers Companies Profile

(Get Rating)

The Travelers Cos., Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance products and services. It operates through the following business segments: Business Insurance, Bond and Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance. The Business Insurance segment provides an array of property and casualty insurance, and insurance related services to its customers primarily in the U.S., as well as in Canada, the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland and throughout other parts of the world as a corporate member of Lloyd’s.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Travelers Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Travelers Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.