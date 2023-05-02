Joshua Harris Sells 208,924 Shares of Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO) Stock

Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO – Get Rating) insider Joshua Harris sold 208,924 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.74, for a total value of $13,316,815.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 35,584,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,268,168,268.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

On Thursday, April 27th, Joshua Harris sold 79,150 shares of Apollo Global Management stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.64, for a total transaction of $4,957,956.00.

On Monday, April 24th, Joshua Harris sold 63,988 shares of Apollo Global Management stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.36, for a total transaction of $4,054,279.68.

On Wednesday, April 19th, Joshua Harris sold 193,537 shares of Apollo Global Management stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.65, for a total transaction of $12,705,704.05.

On Monday, April 17th, Joshua Harris sold 286,157 shares of Apollo Global Management stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.09, for a total transaction of $18,625,959.13.

Shares of APO traded up $0.33 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $63.72. The stock had a trading volume of 2,039,937 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,775,898. The business has a fifty day moving average of $64.05 and a 200 day moving average of $64.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market cap of $36.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.36, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.68. Apollo Global Management, Inc. has a 12 month low of $45.62 and a 12 month high of $74.63.

Apollo Global Management ( NYSE:APO Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The financial services provider reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by ($0.14). Apollo Global Management had a negative net margin of 29.29% and a positive return on equity of 116.88%. The firm had revenue of $728.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $704.24 million. Equities analysts predict that Apollo Global Management, Inc. will post 6.16 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st were paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 17th. Apollo Global Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -28.67%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in APO. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Apollo Global Management by 87.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,374,072 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,316,818,000 after purchasing an additional 17,476,830 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Apollo Global Management by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,502,545 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,371,867,000 after acquiring an additional 1,970,012 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Apollo Global Management by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,422,767 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $438,159,000 after acquiring an additional 487,408 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Apollo Global Management by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 7,859,123 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $487,187,000 after acquiring an additional 78,795 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brave Warrior Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Apollo Global Management by 5.7% in the third quarter. Brave Warrior Advisors LLC now owns 7,849,515 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $365,002,000 after purchasing an additional 421,509 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.98% of the company’s stock.

APO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Apollo Global Management in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Apollo Global Management from $80.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. TheStreet raised shares of Apollo Global Management from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Apollo Global Management from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $84.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Apollo Global Management from $69.00 to $68.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Apollo Global Management has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.06.

Apollo Global Management, Inc provides asset management services. It offers its clients excess return at every point along the risk-reward spectrum from investment grade to private equity with a focus on three business strategies: yield, hybrid, and equity. The company was founded by Marc Rowan in 1990 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

