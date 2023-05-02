John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II (NYSE:HPF) Plans $0.12 Monthly Dividend

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II (NYSE:HPF – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, May 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.1235 per share on Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 10th.
John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II has decreased its dividend by an average of 3.1% annually over the last three years.
John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II Price Performance
Shares of HPF traded down $0.45 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $15.20. 53,292 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 41,153. John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II has a fifty-two week low of $14.60 and a fifty-two week high of $19.38. The business’s 50 day moving average is $15.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.11.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II
John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II Company Profile
John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II is a diversified closed-end management investment fund/investment trust company. It seeks to provide high level of current income consistent with preservation of capital by investing its assets majorly in preferred stocks and other preferred securities, including convertible preferred securities.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II (HPF)
- Do Bank Stocks Go Up When Interest Rates Rise?
- How to Invest in Vertical Farming Stocks
- Can-Fite BioPharma Spikes on Pancreatic Cancer Inhibition Finding
- Ecolab: Slow And Steady Wins The Race
- MGM’s Hot Hand Is All In For A Rally, After This Small Break
Receive News & Ratings for John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.