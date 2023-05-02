John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II (NYSE:HPF) Plans $0.12 Monthly Dividend

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II (NYSE:HPF – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, May 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.1235 per share on Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 10th.

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II has decreased its dividend by an average of 3.1% annually over the last three years.

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II Price Performance

Shares of HPF traded down $0.45 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $15.20. 53,292 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 41,153. John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II has a fifty-two week low of $14.60 and a fifty-two week high of $19.38. The business’s 50 day moving average is $15.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.11.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II Company Profile

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new stake in John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II in the fourth quarter valued at about $241,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lifted its position in John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 14,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 1,211 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II by 38.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 13,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,000 after purchasing an additional 3,647 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 61,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $962,000 after purchasing an additional 4,806 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II in the second quarter valued at about $25,000.

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II is a diversified closed-end management investment fund/investment trust company. It seeks to provide high level of current income consistent with preservation of capital by investing its assets majorly in preferred stocks and other preferred securities, including convertible preferred securities.

