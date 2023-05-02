Jet Protocol 1-Day Volume Tops $144,393.48 (JET)

Jet Protocol (JET) traded down 0% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on May 2nd. Jet Protocol has a total market capitalization of $17.95 million and approximately $144,393.48 worth of Jet Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Jet Protocol has traded 9.9% higher against the dollar. One Jet Protocol token can now be purchased for $0.0106 or 0.00000038 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Jet Protocol alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00007453 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.60 or 0.00027100 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.63 or 0.00020089 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.18 or 0.00018453 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0220 or 0.00000078 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001107 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $28,056.82 or 1.00040918 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0305 or 0.00000109 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0295 or 0.00000105 BTC.

About Jet Protocol

Jet Protocol is a token. Its genesis date was March 31st, 2021. Jet Protocol’s total supply is 1,700,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Jet Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/jetprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Jet Protocol is forum.jetprotocol.io. Jet Protocol’s official Twitter account is @jetprotocol. Jet Protocol’s official website is jetprotocol.io.

Jet Protocol Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Jet Protocol (JET) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Solana platform. Jet Protocol has a current supply of 1,700,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Jet Protocol is 0.01051156 USD and is down -0.49 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 7 active market(s) with $142,476.89 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://jetprotocol.io.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jet Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Jet Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Jet Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Jet Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Jet Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.