James A. Lahaise Buys 10,000 Shares of Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) Stock

Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB – Get Rating) insider James A. Lahaise purchased 10,000 shares of Ameris Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $33.03 per share, with a total value of $330,300.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 79,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,626,413.48. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Ameris Bancorp Trading Down 6.1 %

NASDAQ:ABCB traded down $1.98 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $30.73. 633,387 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 458,522. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Ameris Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $29.91 and a fifty-two week high of $54.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.97 and a beta of 1.09.

Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The bank reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.20 by ($0.34). Ameris Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.04% and a net margin of 25.82%. The firm had revenue of $267.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $264.36 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.08 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Ameris Bancorp will post 4.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Ameris Bancorp Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.95%. Ameris Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.79%.

A number of brokerages have commented on ABCB. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Ameris Bancorp from $43.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Monday. StockNews.com cut shares of Ameris Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 31st. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Ameris Bancorp in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Ameris Bancorp from $51.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on shares of Ameris Bancorp to $54.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.40.

Institutional Trading of Ameris Bancorp

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Ameris Bancorp by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,150,631 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $453,836,000 after purchasing an additional 158,483 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Ameris Bancorp by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,346,699 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $328,470,000 after purchasing an additional 158,489 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Ameris Bancorp by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,201,328 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $228,235,000 after purchasing an additional 358,777 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Ameris Bancorp by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,897,720 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $171,622,000 after purchasing an additional 488,485 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Ameris Bancorp by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,845,042 shares of the bank’s stock worth $181,256,000 after acquiring an additional 214,847 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.74% of the company’s stock.

About Ameris Bancorp

Ameris Bancorp is a bank holding company, which through the subsidiary, Ameris Bank, engages in the provision of banking services to its retail and commercial customers. It operates through the following business segments: Banking, Retail Mortgage, Warehouse Lending, the SBA and Premium Finance. The Banking segment offers full service financial services to include commercial loans, consumer loans and deposit accounts.

