JAKKS Pacific (NASDAQ:JAKK) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of JAKKS Pacific (NASDAQ:JAKK – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Friday morning.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of JAKKS Pacific from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. TheStreet upgraded shares of JAKKS Pacific from a c rating to a b rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st.

JAKKS Pacific Stock Performance

Shares of JAKK stock opened at $22.72 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $224.25 million, a P/E ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 2.16. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $18.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.66. JAKKS Pacific has a one year low of $10.65 and a one year high of $27.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

JAKKS Pacific ( NASDAQ:JAKK Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The company reported ($1.60) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.57) by ($0.03). JAKKS Pacific had a net margin of 11.51% and a return on equity of 32.87%. The firm had revenue of $131.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.30 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that JAKKS Pacific will post 2.36 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in JAKKS Pacific by 357.8% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,095 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of JAKKS Pacific during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in JAKKS Pacific in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $110,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in JAKKS Pacific in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $165,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in shares of JAKKS Pacific during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $207,000. 42.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About JAKKS Pacific

JAKKS Pacific, Inc engages in the design, development, and sale of toys, consumables, electronics, kids indoor and outdoor furniture, and other consumer products. It operates through the Toys and Consumer Products and Costumes segments. The Toys and Consumer Products segment includes action figures, vehicles, play sets, plush products, dolls, electronic products, construction toys, infant and pre-school toys, child-sized and hand held role play toys and everyday costume play, foot to floor ride-on vehicles, wagons, novelty toys, seasonal and outdoor products, kids indoor and outdoor furniture, and related products, and makeup and skincare products.

