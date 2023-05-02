Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,650,000 shares, a decrease of 5.7% from the March 31st total of 1,750,000 shares. Currently, 1.3% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 639,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.6 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America cut Jacobs Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $137.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 13th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Jacobs Solutions from $150.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Robert W. Baird upgraded Jacobs Solutions from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $136.00 to $150.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Jacobs Solutions from $161.00 to $155.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Jacobs Solutions in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Jacobs Solutions currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $148.80.

Jacobs Solutions Stock Performance

NYSE:J opened at $116.37 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $116.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $119.46. The company has a market cap of $14.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Jacobs Solutions has a 52 week low of $106.78 and a 52 week high of $142.92.

Jacobs Solutions Dividend Announcement

Jacobs Solutions ( NYSE:J Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $3.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.66 billion. Jacobs Solutions had a net margin of 4.21% and a return on equity of 14.84%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.56 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Jacobs Solutions will post 7.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, May 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 25th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.89%. Jacobs Solutions’s payout ratio is currently 20.76%.

Jacobs Solutions declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, January 25th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to buy up to 6.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Christopher M.T. Thompson sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.64, for a total value of $418,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 34,682 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,149,354.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Steven J. Demetriou sold 6,666 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.94, for a total transaction of $812,852.04. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 621,288 shares in the company, valued at approximately $75,759,858.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Christopher M.T. Thompson sold 3,500 shares of Jacobs Solutions stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.64, for a total value of $418,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 34,682 shares in the company, valued at $4,149,354.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 23,498 shares of company stock worth $2,778,171. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Jacobs Solutions

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Jacobs Solutions by 1.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,998,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,929,175,000 after acquiring an additional 250,587 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 8.1% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,049,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $558,055,000 after buying an additional 304,996 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 7.8% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,426,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $402,701,000 after buying an additional 247,212 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 3,271,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $392,812,000 after buying an additional 300,725 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,566,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,608,000 after buying an additional 54,715 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.96% of the company’s stock.

Jacobs Solutions Company Profile

Jacobs Solutions, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the designing and deployment of technology-centric solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Critical Mission Solutions, People and Places Solutions, and PA Consulting. The Critical Mission Solutions segment offer broad sectors, including U.S.

