J. W. Coons Advisors LLC Trims Stock Holdings in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

J. W. Coons Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,080 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 140 shares during the quarter. KLA makes up 1.2% of J. W. Coons Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC’s holdings in KLA were worth $4,177,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in KLAC. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in KLA during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. boosted its stake in KLA by 31.3% during the fourth quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 105 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Standard Family Office LLC bought a new position in KLA during the third quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in KLA during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new position in KLA during the third quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.38% of the company’s stock.

KLAC traded down $3.07 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $381.36. 83,142 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,126,256. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $378.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $375.93. The firm has a market cap of $52.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.38. KLA Co. has a 1 year low of $250.20 and a 1 year high of $429.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 2.35.

KLA ( NASDAQ:KLAC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The semiconductor company reported $5.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.30 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $2.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.38 billion. KLA had a return on equity of 167.59% and a net margin of 33.01%. KLA’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $5.13 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that KLA Co. will post 24.78 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 13th were issued a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 10th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%. KLA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.21%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on KLAC shares. KeyCorp increased their price target on KLA from $410.00 to $468.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on KLA from $505.00 to $445.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on KLA from $318.00 to $422.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on KLA from $420.00 to $455.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on KLA from $335.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $399.26.

In other news, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 1,020 shares of KLA stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $380.47, for a total value of $388,079.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 63,352 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,103,535.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 1,020 shares of KLA stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $380.47, for a total value of $388,079.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 63,352 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,103,535.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Oreste Donzella sold 3,882 shares of KLA stock in a transaction on Friday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $393.73, for a total value of $1,528,459.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 24,378 shares in the company, valued at $9,598,349.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 17,425 shares of company stock worth $6,763,348. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

KLA Corp. engages in the supply of process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nano-electronics industries. The company operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Process Control, Specialty Semiconductor Process, PCB, Display & Component Inspection, and Other.

