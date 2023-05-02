J. W. Coons Advisors LLC Sells 600 Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

J. W. Coons Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) by 6.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,396 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 600 shares during the period. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $1,673,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Standard Family Office LLC bought a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC boosted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 56.0% in the 3rd quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 142 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Blume Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 70.6% in the 3rd quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 145 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. 72.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Donald Frieson sold 9,411 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.00, for a total value of $1,853,967.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,523,936. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Lowe’s Companies Stock Down 1.1 %

Several research analysts have commented on LOW shares. Roth Capital reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $215.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $215.00 to $210.00 in a report on Friday, March 3rd. StockNews.com raised shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $258.00 to $235.00 in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $223.85.

Shares of NYSE:LOW traded down $2.36 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $205.86. 201,564 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,949,144. The stock has a market capitalization of $122.77 billion, a PE ratio of 20.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s 50 day moving average is $200.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $202.45. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $170.12 and a one year high of $223.31.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 1st. The home improvement retailer reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $22.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.71 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 6.63% and a negative return on equity of 82.30%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.78 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Lowe’s Companies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 26th will be paid a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 25th. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is currently 41.96%.

Lowe’s Companies Profile

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodeling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

