J. W. Coons Advisors LLC Sells 444 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

J. W. Coons Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 6.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,023 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 444 shares during the period. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $1,251,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Visa by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 145,236,910 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $25,801,337,000 after acquiring an additional 912,545 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in Visa by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 27,141,800 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $4,821,741,000 after buying an additional 1,785,695 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in Visa by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 13,270,127 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $2,357,438,000 after buying an additional 77,186 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Visa by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 13,157,577 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $2,337,444,000 after buying an additional 383,335 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Visa by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,004,830 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $2,218,771,000 after buying an additional 126,585 shares during the last quarter. 81.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Visa alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Vasant M. Prabhu sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.36, for a total value of $9,254,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 73,638 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,036,887.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Lloyd Carney sold 1,288 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.97, for a total value of $300,065.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,542 shares in the company, valued at approximately $592,209.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Vasant M. Prabhu sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.36, for a total value of $9,254,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 73,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,036,887.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 187,746 shares of company stock worth $42,795,795 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Visa Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of V traded down $3.69 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $228.82. The stock had a trading volume of 810,325 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,197,460. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $224.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $216.67. Visa Inc. has a twelve month low of $174.60 and a twelve month high of $235.57. The firm has a market cap of $430.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.44.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The credit-card processor reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.12. Visa had a return on equity of 50.21% and a net margin of 50.95%. The firm had revenue of $7.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.79 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.79 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 8.57 EPS for the current year.

Visa Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 11th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is 24.06%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial increased their price target on Visa from $260.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. StockNews.com raised Visa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Visa from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Wolfe Research increased their price target on Visa from $240.00 to $255.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Visa from $284.00 to $288.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $260.96.

Visa Profile

(Get Rating)

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among a global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit cards, credit cards, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global automated teller machines (ATMs).

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding V? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.