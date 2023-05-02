J. W. Coons Advisors LLC Purchases 965 Shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

J. W. Coons Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,030 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 965 shares during the period. Valero Energy accounts for about 1.1% of J. W. Coons Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $3,556,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new stake in Valero Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky grew its holdings in Valero Energy by 150.0% during the 4th quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 250 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its holdings in Valero Energy by 2,470.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 257 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Valero Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in Valero Energy by 56.3% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 322 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on VLO. Tudor Pickering lowered shares of Valero Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Valero Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $135.00 to $160.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $135.00 to $126.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $159.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $155.64.

VLO traded down $4.42 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $110.99. The company had a trading volume of 623,817 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,244,915. The stock has a market cap of $41.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.28, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.66. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $130.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $130.38. Valero Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $96.93 and a 52 week high of $150.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The oil and gas company reported $8.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.24 by $1.03. The company had revenue of $36.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.88 billion. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 57.11% and a net margin of 7.86%. Valero Energy’s revenue was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.31 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Valero Energy Co. will post 24.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Valero Energy Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of transportation fuels and other petrochemical products. It operates through the following business segments: Refining, Ethanol and Renewable Diesel. The Refining segment consists of refining operations, associated marketing activities, and logistics assets that support its refining operations.

