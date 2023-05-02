J. W. Coons Advisors LLC Purchases 2,112 Shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

J. W. Coons Advisors LLC increased its position in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Get Rating) (TSE:ENB) by 2.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 75,075 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,112 shares during the period. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $2,935,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Enbridge in the 3rd quarter worth $60,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 114,371 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $4,243,000 after purchasing an additional 10,123 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 142,269 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $5,563,000 after purchasing an additional 2,994 shares in the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Enbridge in the 3rd quarter worth $832,000. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board lifted its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 62.8% in the 3rd quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 25,382 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $940,000 after purchasing an additional 9,793 shares in the last quarter. 49.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have weighed in on ENB shares. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Enbridge from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. StockNews.com started coverage on Enbridge in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut Enbridge from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised their price objective on Enbridge from C$54.00 to C$56.00 in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.00.

Enbridge Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ENB traded down $0.81 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $38.75. 616,915 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,354,232. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.83. Enbridge Inc. has a 52 week low of $35.02 and a 52 week high of $47.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $38.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.36.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB – Get Rating) (TSE:ENB) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 10th. The pipeline company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.10). Enbridge had a return on equity of 10.30% and a net margin of 5.67%. The business had revenue of $9.89 billion for the quarter. Analysts predict that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.22 EPS for the current year.

Enbridge Company Profile

Enbridge, Inc engages in the provision of gas and oil. It operates through the following segments: Liquid Pipelines, Gas Distribution and Storage, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment consists of common carrier and contract crude oil, natural gas liquids and refined products pipelines and terminals in Canada and the U.S., including Canadian Mainline, Regional Oil Sands System, Southern Lights Pipeline, Spearhead Pipeline, Seaway Crude Pipeline interest, and other feeder pipelines.

