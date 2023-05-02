J. W. Coons Advisors LLC Increases Stock Holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

J. W. Coons Advisors LLC lifted its position in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) by 8.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,515 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 615 shares during the quarter. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $1,187,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PNC. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Standard Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 587.1% in the third quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 213 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Affiance Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC increased its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 2.5% in the third quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 4,072 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. 82.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at The PNC Financial Services Group

In other The PNC Financial Services Group news, CEO William S. Demchak bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $129.70 per share, for a total transaction of $129,700.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 525,349 shares in the company, valued at approximately $68,137,765.30. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The PNC Financial Services Group Trading Down 0.7 %

Several research firms recently weighed in on PNC. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $163.00 to $137.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $185.00 to $167.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $200.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $198.00 to $186.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $150.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $162.30.

Shares of NYSE PNC traded down $0.91 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $121.09. The stock had a trading volume of 1,385,185 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,696,131. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $117.51 and a 1 year high of $176.47. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $132.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $149.94. The firm has a market cap of $48.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.12.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.60 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $5.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.61 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 23.95% and a return on equity of 13.41%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.29 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 14.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The PNC Financial Services Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 18th will be issued a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 17th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.04%.

About The PNC Financial Services Group

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Corporate and Institutional Banking, Asset Management Group, and Other. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, investment management, and cash management products and services to consumer and small business customers.

