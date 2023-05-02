J. W. Coons Advisors LLC Cuts Holdings in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

J. W. Coons Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,246 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 750 shares during the period. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $873,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ieq Capital LLC boosted its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 54,554 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,887,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Carlson Capital Management boosted its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Carlson Capital Management now owns 57,100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,975,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. Robinson Value Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Robinson Value Management Ltd. now owns 64,162 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,023,000 after buying an additional 324 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 13,333 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $444,000 after buying an additional 335 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 8,640 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $299,000 after buying an additional 335 shares during the period. 62.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares Gold Trust Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IAU traded up $0.39 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $37.91. 1,092,526 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,218,042. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $36.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.03. iShares Gold Trust has a one year low of $30.69 and a one year high of $38.84.

iShares Gold Trust Profile

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

