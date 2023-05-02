J. W. Coons Advisors LLC Buys 475 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

J. W. Coons Advisors LLC increased its stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 7.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,677 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 475 shares during the period. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $2,109,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Personal Financial Services increased its stake in Home Depot by 81.1% in the third quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 96 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in Home Depot in the first quarter worth $27,000. Align Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Home Depot in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Home Depot in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Bellwether Advisors LLC increased its stake in Home Depot by 74.0% in the third quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 127 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. 68.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Home Depot Stock Performance

Shares of Home Depot stock traded down $3.53 on Tuesday, reaching $294.17. 372,534 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,705,190. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.86. The Home Depot, Inc. has a twelve month low of $264.51 and a twelve month high of $347.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $297.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.85, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $291.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $305.81.

Home Depot Increases Dividend

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $3.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.26 by $0.04. Home Depot had a return on equity of 4,929.40% and a net margin of 10.87%. The firm had revenue of $35.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.21 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, March 9th were issued a dividend of $2.09 per share. This is an increase from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.90. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 8th. This represents a $8.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.84%. Home Depot’s payout ratio is 50.12%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently commented on HD shares. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Home Depot from $335.00 to $320.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Loop Capital cut their price target on Home Depot from $310.00 to $300.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com started coverage on Home Depot in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Home Depot from $320.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Home Depot from $360.00 to $340.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $329.89.

Home Depot Profile

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

Further Reading

