J. W. Coons Advisors LLC Boosts Position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

J. W. Coons Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,931 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 350 shares during the quarter. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $2,542,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. My Personal CFO LLC purchased a new position in Walmart during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Walmart by 105.3% during the 4th quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 195 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. JDM Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Walmart by 112.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 212 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. Finally, Lipe & Dalton acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. 31.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WMT traded down $0.89 on Tuesday, hitting $150.70. The company had a trading volume of 441,467 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,149,721. The firm has a market cap of $406.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.42, a PEG ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 0.48. Walmart Inc. has a 1 year low of $117.27 and a 1 year high of $154.82. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $145.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $144.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The retailer reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $164.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $158.67 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 1.91% and a return on equity of 20.45%. Walmart’s revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.53 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 6.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be given a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 7th. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.27%.

In other news, EVP John R. Furner sold 4,375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.00, for a total transaction of $660,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 286,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,279,167. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP John R. Furner sold 4,375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.00, for a total value of $660,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 286,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,279,167. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.37, for a total value of $1,382,127.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,371,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $195,330,785.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 21,044,002 shares of company stock valued at $2,981,168,308 in the last three months. 47.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

WMT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Walmart from $170.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. Barclays started coverage on shares of Walmart in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $159.00 price objective on the stock. Tigress Financial raised shares of Walmart from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $170.00 to $176.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $160.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Walmart presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $165.09.

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

