J. W. Coons Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

J. W. Coons Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) by 8.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,719 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 440 shares during the quarter. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $1,419,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in General Dynamics by 3.7% in the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,163 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $247,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. increased its holdings in General Dynamics by 0.5% in the third quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 7,503 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,592,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in General Dynamics by 4.1% in the third quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 1,070 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $227,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in General Dynamics by 3.7% in the third quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,220 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $259,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Graypoint LLC increased its holdings in General Dynamics by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 1,646 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $408,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. 84.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get General Dynamics alerts:

General Dynamics Price Performance

Shares of NYSE GD traded down $3.54 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $214.59. 268,288 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,213,927. The firm has a market cap of $58.87 billion, a PE ratio of 17.84, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.84. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $225.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $236.86. General Dynamics Co. has a 12 month low of $207.42 and a 12 month high of $256.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.39.

General Dynamics Increases Dividend

General Dynamics ( NYSE:GD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The aerospace company reported $2.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.56 by $0.08. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 18.66% and a net margin of 8.50%. The business had revenue of $9.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.61 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 12th. Investors of record on Friday, April 14th will be issued a $1.32 dividend. This represents a $5.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.46%. This is a boost from General Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 13th. General Dynamics’s payout ratio is currently 43.17%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have commented on GD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on General Dynamics from $260.00 to $245.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on General Dynamics from $239.00 to $220.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on General Dynamics from $268.00 to $242.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $243.00 to $248.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $251.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $261.69.

General Dynamics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

General Dynamics Corp. is a global aerospace and defense company, which engages in design, engineering, and manufacturing to deliver state-of-the-art solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and sells business jets.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for General Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.