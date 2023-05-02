IVERIC bio (NASDAQ:ISEE) Sees Large Volume Increase

IVERIC bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISEE – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 1,790,533 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 37% from the previous session’s volume of 2,862,134 shares.The stock last traded at $37.88 and had previously closed at $38.05.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ISEE has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com raised IVERIC bio to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Guggenheim downgraded IVERIC bio from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Wedbush downgraded IVERIC bio from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of IVERIC bio from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, B. Riley upped their target price on shares of IVERIC bio from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, IVERIC bio currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.45.

Get IVERIC bio alerts:

IVERIC bio Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 18.63 and a current ratio of 18.63. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $25.64 and its 200 day moving average is $22.83. The firm has a market cap of $5.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.03 and a beta of 1.10.

Insiders Place Their Bets

IVERIC bio ( NASDAQ:ISEE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by ($0.10). During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.29) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that IVERIC bio, Inc. will post -1.72 earnings per share for the current year.

In other IVERIC bio news, CFO David Francis Carroll sold 48,171 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.21, for a total transaction of $1,455,245.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 68,472 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,068,539.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other IVERIC bio news, COO Keith Westby sold 18,782 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.07, for a total transaction of $564,774.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 39,652 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,192,335.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO David Francis Carroll sold 48,171 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.21, for a total value of $1,455,245.91. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 68,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,068,539.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 145,000 shares of company stock worth $4,033,781. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On IVERIC bio

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of IVERIC bio by 14,900.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 1,490 shares during the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of IVERIC bio by 50.2% during the 1st quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 616 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of IVERIC bio by 679.5% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 8,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 6,978 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in shares of IVERIC bio during the 3rd quarter worth about $85,000. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new position in shares of IVERIC bio during the 4th quarter worth about $89,000.

IVERIC bio Company Profile

(Get Rating)

IVERIC bio, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The firm engages in discovering, developing and commercializing novel therapeutics to treat ophthalmic diseases, with a focus on age-related and orphan retinal diseases. Its product candidates include Zimura and Gene Therapy. The company was founded by David R.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for IVERIC bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IVERIC bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.