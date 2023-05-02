IVERIC bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISEE) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

IVERIC bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISEE – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,980,000 shares, an increase of 5.3% from the March 31st total of 11,380,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,480,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.8 days.

IVERIC bio Trading Down 0.9 %

NASDAQ:ISEE traded down $0.33 on Tuesday, reaching $37.72. The stock had a trading volume of 13,862,447 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,015,856. IVERIC bio has a 12-month low of $8.85 and a 12-month high of $38.25. The company has a market cap of $5.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.03 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $25.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 18.63 and a quick ratio of 18.63.

IVERIC bio (NASDAQ:ISEE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.10). During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.29) EPS. Equities analysts expect that IVERIC bio will post -1.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at IVERIC bio

Institutional Investors Weigh In On IVERIC bio

In other IVERIC bio news, CFO David Francis Carroll sold 48,171 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.21, for a total transaction of $1,455,245.91. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 68,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,068,539.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other news, COO Keith Westby sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.93, for a total transaction of $478,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 39,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $948,872.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CFO David Francis Carroll sold 48,171 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.21, for a total value of $1,455,245.91. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 68,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,068,539.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 145,000 shares of company stock valued at $4,033,781 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in IVERIC bio by 14,900.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 1,490 shares during the period. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of IVERIC bio by 50.2% during the 1st quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 616 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of IVERIC bio by 679.5% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 8,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 6,978 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in IVERIC bio in the third quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new position in IVERIC bio during the fourth quarter worth approximately $89,000.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com raised IVERIC bio to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Credit Suisse Group downgraded IVERIC bio from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Wedbush cut IVERIC bio from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. HC Wainwright cut IVERIC bio from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Guggenheim cut IVERIC bio from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.45.

IVERIC bio Company Profile

IVERIC bio, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The firm engages in discovering, developing and commercializing novel therapeutics to treat ophthalmic diseases, with a focus on age-related and orphan retinal diseases. Its product candidates include Zimura and Gene Therapy. The company was founded by David R.

Featured Articles

