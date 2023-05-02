ITT (NYSE:ITT) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

ITT (NYSE:ITT – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Monday.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on ITT. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on ITT from $107.00 to $106.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 17th. DA Davidson raised their price target on ITT from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. Citigroup raised their price target on ITT from $94.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on ITT from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on ITT from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $96.25.

Get ITT alerts:

ITT Trading Up 0.6 %

ITT stock traded up $0.54 during trading on Monday, reaching $84.98. The company had a trading volume of 292,072 shares, compared to its average volume of 483,690. ITT has a 52 week low of $63.77 and a 52 week high of $95.18. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $85.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $83.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.42.

Insider Buying and Selling

ITT ( NYSE:ITT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The conglomerate reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $774.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $766.82 million. ITT had a return on equity of 17.63% and a net margin of 12.28%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.06 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that ITT will post 4.83 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Ryan F. Flynn sold 2,197 shares of ITT stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.22, for a total value of $191,622.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 16,547 shares in the company, valued at $1,443,229.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ITT. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in ITT by 10.5% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 9,253 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $696,000 after acquiring an additional 878 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of ITT by 9.5% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,808 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,264,000 after buying an additional 1,462 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its position in shares of ITT by 10.5% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 31,372 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,359,000 after buying an additional 2,992 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in shares of ITT by 3.5% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 76,995 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $5,949,000 after buying an additional 2,592 shares during the period. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of ITT by 1.2% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 17,523 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,330,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.16% of the company’s stock.

ITT Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ITT, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of engineered components and customized technology solutions primarily for the transportation, industrial, and energy markets. It operates through the following segments: Motion Technologies, Industrial Process, Connect and Control Technologies, and Corporate and Other.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for ITT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ITT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.