iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS) Shares Acquired by Modera Wealth Management LLC

Modera Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 97,358 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,917 shares during the quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.13% of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF worth $8,890,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IJS. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $235,000. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 10,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,082,000 after purchasing an additional 1,208 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 43.0% during the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 4,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $425,000 after purchasing an additional 1,247 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 334,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,275,000 after acquiring an additional 10,014 shares during the period. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 10.2% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 14,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,436,000 after purchasing an additional 1,295 shares during the last quarter.

IJS stock traded down $2.53 on Tuesday, hitting $88.55. 40,475 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 518,521. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $82.09 and a 1-year high of $106.93. The stock has a market cap of $6.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.52 and a beta of 1.18. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $93.84 and a 200-day moving average of $95.03.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

