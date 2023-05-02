iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV) Shares Sold by Journey Advisory Group LLC

Journey Advisory Group LLC decreased its stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV – Get Rating) by 18.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,935 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 5,690 shares during the quarter. Journey Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Silver Trust were worth $571,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in iShares Silver Trust during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Silver Trust during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Silver Trust during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Romano Brothers AND Company acquired a new position in iShares Silver Trust during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, First National Advisers LLC acquired a new position in iShares Silver Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000.

iShares Silver Trust Stock Performance

Shares of iShares Silver Trust stock opened at $22.89 on Tuesday. iShares Silver Trust has a 12-month low of $16.19 and a 12-month high of $23.89. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.72.

About iShares Silver Trust

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

