iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV) Shares Bought by Hudson Portfolio Management LLC

Hudson Portfolio Management LLC boosted its position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV – Get Rating) by 111.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,055 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,665 shares during the quarter. Hudson Portfolio Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF were worth $556,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Phillips Financial Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Ambassador Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 213.2% in the 3rd quarter. Ambassador Advisors LLC now owns 379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, EPG Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $50,000. 9.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

NASDAQ:SHV traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $110.08. The company had a trading volume of 1,032,832 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,516,088. The company has a 50-day moving average of $110.32 and a 200 day moving average of $110.21. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $109.73 and a 1 year high of $110.50.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Profile

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.398 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 1st. This is a boost from iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $4.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.34%.

(Get Rating)

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.