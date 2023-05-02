iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV) is Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV’s 6th Largest Position

Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV lessened its holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 70,372 shares of the company’s stock after selling 953 shares during the period. iShares Russell 3000 ETF makes up approximately 1.7% of Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV owned 0.15% of iShares Russell 3000 ETF worth $15,530,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWV. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. RFP Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $57,000. Finally, Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $61,000.

Shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF stock traded down $3.81 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $234.00. 151,681 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 202,146. The stock has a market cap of $10.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.53 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $231.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $228.78. iShares Russell 3000 ETF has a 12-month low of $201.82 and a 12-month high of $250.64.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF, formerly iShares Russell 3000 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States equity market, as represented by the Russell 3000 Index (the Index).

