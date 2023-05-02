iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) Shares Sold by Toronto Dominion Bank

Toronto Dominion Bank trimmed its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,412,768 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 343,242 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 2000 ETF comprises approximately 1.9% of Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. Toronto Dominion Bank owned 2.53% of iShares Russell 2000 ETF worth $1,292,485,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IWM. Triumph Capital Management bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,953,000. First Manhattan Co. increased its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 21.0% in the 3rd quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 1,026 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $169,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 214.6% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 17,172 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,994,000 after buying an additional 11,714 shares during the period. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $1,952,000. Finally, 1900 Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. 1900 Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,195 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,187,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Stock Down 2.2 %

iShares Russell 2000 ETF stock traded down $3.93 on Tuesday, hitting $171.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,295,838 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,953,383. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $178.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $180.93. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a one year low of $162.50 and a one year high of $201.99. The firm has a market cap of $48.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.99 and a beta of 1.15.

About iShares Russell 2000 ETF

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

