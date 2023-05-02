iShares North American Natural Resources ETF (BATS:IGE) is Family Firm Inc.’s 6th Largest Position

Family Firm Inc. reduced its position in iShares North American Natural Resources ETF (BATS:IGE – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 247,797 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,268 shares during the quarter. iShares North American Natural Resources ETF makes up 2.9% of Family Firm Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Family Firm Inc.’s holdings in iShares North American Natural Resources ETF were worth $10,075,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IGE. Fifth Third Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares North American Natural Resources ETF by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. now owns 43,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,788,000 after acquiring an additional 4,180 shares in the last quarter. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in iShares North American Natural Resources ETF by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC now owns 435,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,687,000 after purchasing an additional 3,478 shares during the period. Bellwether Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares North American Natural Resources ETF in the third quarter worth $31,000. DHK Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in iShares North American Natural Resources ETF by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. DHK Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 19,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $786,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in iShares North American Natural Resources ETF by 1,801.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 3,153 shares during the period.

iShares North American Natural Resources ETF Price Performance

IGE stock traded down $0.30 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $39.56. The stock had a trading volume of 65,013 shares. iShares North American Natural Resources ETF has a 52-week low of $30.59 and a 52-week high of $38.02. The firm has a market cap of $810.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.98 and a beta of 1.25. The business has a 50-day moving average of $39.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.63.

iShares North American Natural Resources ETF Company Profile

iShares North American Natural Resources ETF, formerly iShares S&P North American Natural Resources Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of U.S.-traded natural resource-related stocks as represented by the S&P North American Natural Resources Sector Index (the Index).

