iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ) Shares Bought by Toronto Dominion Bank

Toronto Dominion Bank grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ – Get Rating) by 143.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,040,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,790,000 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank owned about 1.78% of iShares MSCI Japan ETF worth $165,425,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Huntington National Bank raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 47.5% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 776 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 13.9% during the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,478 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 39.3% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,594 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI Japan ETF Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF stock traded down $0.63 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $58.14. 3,262,866 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,934,285. iShares MSCI Japan ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.64 and a fifty-two week high of $59.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.76 and a beta of 0.68. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $57.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.68.

iShares MSCI Japan ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI Japan ETF (the fund), formerly Ishares Msci Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Japanese market, as measured by the MSCI Japan Index (the Index).

