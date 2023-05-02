iShares Micro-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWC) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $99.53

Shares of iShares Micro-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWC – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $99.53 and last traded at $99.55, with a volume of 8829 shares. The stock had previously closed at $101.80.

iShares Micro-Cap ETF Stock Down 2.2 %

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $105.88 and a 200-day moving average of $109.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $855.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.22 and a beta of 1.12.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares Micro-Cap ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in iShares Micro-Cap ETF by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in iShares Micro-Cap ETF by 0.8% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 12,878 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,659,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in iShares Micro-Cap ETF by 16.7% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 888 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC increased its position in iShares Micro-Cap ETF by 7.2% during the third quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $207,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WealthShield Partners LLC increased its position in iShares Micro-Cap ETF by 0.5% during the third quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 30,152 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,117,000 after buying an additional 136 shares in the last quarter.

About iShares Micro-Cap ETF

iShares Micro-Cap ETF, formerly iShares Russell Microcap Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Microcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the microcap sector of the United States equity market.

