iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQDH) Shares Sold by Raleigh Capital Management Inc.

Raleigh Capital Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQDH – Get Rating) by 71.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,577 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,403 shares during the quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF were worth $233,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LQDH. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF by 201.0% during the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 326,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,993,000 after purchasing an additional 218,160 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF by 67.4% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 173,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,213,000 after purchasing an additional 69,767 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF by 14.9% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 427,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,922,000 after purchasing an additional 55,280 shares during the last quarter. KFG Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $4,364,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF by 569.6% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 54,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,843,000 after purchasing an additional 46,430 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

LQDH stock opened at $91.58 on Tuesday. iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $87.37 and a 1-year high of $93.48. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $91.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $91.23.

About iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF

The iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF (LQDH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index that holds iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (LQD), which targets USD-denominated investment corporate bonds, while mitigating duration risk.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LQDH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQDH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.