iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:COMT) Stock Position Lowered by Modera Wealth Management LLC

Modera Wealth Management LLC lessened its position in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:COMT – Get Rating) by 9.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 115,834 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,056 shares during the period. Modera Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.29% of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF worth $3,265,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 157.3% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 898 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 549 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its position in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 985.8% during the third quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,252 shares during the period. Finally, GoalVest Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 83,900.0% during the fourth quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 1,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,678 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF stock traded down $0.52 on Tuesday, reaching $25.92. 17,581 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 649,412. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $27.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $826.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.77 and a beta of 0.53. iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF has a fifty-two week low of $25.28 and a fifty-two week high of $46.28.

The iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF (COMT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P GSCI Dynamic Roll index. The fund tracks a broad-market commodity index that utilizes a flexible dynamic roll strategy. COMT was launched on Oct 16, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

