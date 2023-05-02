iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) Shares Sold by Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc.

Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. lowered its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating) by 23.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 98,191 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,505 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF makes up approximately 2.0% of Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $6,052,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IEFA. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 487.0% in the 4th quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 336 shares during the period. SYM FINANCIAL Corp acquired a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Retirement Financial Solutions LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

BATS:IEFA traded down $0.07 on Tuesday, reaching $68.70. 14,845,199 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The business has a fifty day moving average of $66.29 and a 200-day moving average of $63.63. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52-week low of $56.55 and a 52-week high of $70.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $98.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 0.87.

About iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

