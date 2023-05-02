iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOR) Shares Bought by Northwest Wealth Management LLC

Northwest Wealth Management LLC raised its position in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOR – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 59,698 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 703 shares during the period. Northwest Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.13% of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF worth $2,815,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. RFP Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Romano Brothers AND Company acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF during the third quarter worth $98,000. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF during the fourth quarter worth $118,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:AOR traded down $0.34 on Tuesday, hitting $49.90. 30,293 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 485,323. iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF has a 1-year low of $43.57 and a 1-year high of $51.60. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $49.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.10 and a beta of 0.61.

iShares Growth Allocation ETF, formerly iShares S&P Growth Allocation Fund (the Fund), is an open-end management investment company. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Target Risk Growth Index (the Growth Allocation Index). The Growth Allocation Index seeks to measure the performance of an asset allocation strategy targeted to a growth-focused risk profile.

