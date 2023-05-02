iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY) Stake Lessened by Members Trust Co

Members Trust Co lowered its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Get Rating) by 19.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,344,520 shares of the company’s stock after selling 317,014 shares during the quarter. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF comprises 3.4% of Members Trust Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Members Trust Co owned approximately 0.40% of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF worth $109,135,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC now owns 9,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $810,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.3% during the third quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC now owns 9,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $776,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC boosted its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.3% during the third quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 5,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $478,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Triumph Capital Management boosted its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Triumph Capital Management now owns 2,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellis Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 4,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $405,000 after buying an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SHY traded up $0.30 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $82.11. The stock had a trading volume of 2,189,045 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,674,879. The business’s 50 day moving average is $82.11 and its 200-day moving average is $81.67. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $80.48 and a 52 week high of $83.53.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 2nd will be paid a $0.191 dividend. This represents a $2.29 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 1st. This is an increase from iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.18.

The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.

